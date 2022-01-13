Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colorimetric Assay Based Tests Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing include Siemens AG, StressMarq Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Xpress Bio Life Science, PerkinElmer, OPTI Medical Systems, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Danaher Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Colorimetric Assay Based Tests

ELISA Based Tests

Enzymatic Tests

Other

Global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital laboratory

Academic research center

Diagnostic center

Other

Global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Urea Nitrogen Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens AG

StressMarq Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Xpress Bio Life Science

PerkinElmer

OPTI Medical Systems

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation

