2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde?CAS?331-64-6?is a chemical substance with the chemical formula C8H7FO2. Its molecular weight is 154. Its melting point from 43 to 48 °C and flash point is 230 °F.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

95% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde include Ginte, AOBChem, 2A PharmaChem, Indofine Chemical and Shi Jia Zhuang Sdyano Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

95% Purity

>95% Purity

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry

Material Industry

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ginte

AOBChem

2A PharmaChem

Indofine Chemical

Shi Jia Zhuang Sdyano Fine Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Fluoro-P-Anisaldehyde Companies

4 Sights by Product

