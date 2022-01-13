Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Non-woven fabric dye is a kind of colorant the nonwoven fabric dyes which is engineered fabrics made by bonding fibers or filaments mechanically and thermally, or chemically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonwoven Textile Colorants in global, including the following market information:
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nonwoven Textile Colorants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonwoven Textile Colorants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acid Resistant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonwoven Textile Colorants include Chromatech, ORCO, SunChemical, Dystar, Shanghai Casion Color Material Chem. and Daiichi kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nonwoven Textile Colorants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acid Resistant
- Alkali Resistant
- Acid and Alkali Resistant Dye
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fiberglass
- Polyester-cotton
- Others
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nonwoven Textile Colorants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nonwoven Textile Colorants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nonwoven Textile Colorants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Nonwoven Textile Colorants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chromatech
- ORCO
- SunChemical
- Dystar
- Shanghai Casion Color Material Chem.
- Daiichi kasei
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonwoven Textile Colorants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nonwoven Textile Colorants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonwoven Textile Colorants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nonwoven Textile Colorants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonwoven Textile Colorants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nonwoven Textile Colorants Companies
