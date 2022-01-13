2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide?CAS?85118-00-9? is a chemical substance with the chemical formula C7H5BrF2. Its molecular weight is 207. Its melting point is 52-55 °C, density is 1.6 , and flash point is 230 °F.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

97% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide include Ginte, Accela, Toronto Research Chemicals, Kuilai Chemical and Capot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

97% Purity

>97% Purity

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry

Material Industry

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ginte

Accela

Toronto Research Chemicals

Kuilai Chemical

Capot

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,6-Difluorobenzyl Bromide Companies

