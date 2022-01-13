Sodium Propyl Paraben Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Propyl Paraben (CAS 35285-69-9), a white hygroscopic crystalline powder, is an antioxidant. Sodium Propyl Paraben is readily soluble in water, slightly soluble in ethanol (96%), insoluble in methylene chloride and fixed in fat. This product is a water-soluble fungicide with safety, high efficiency and broad spectrum. Widely used in medicine, food, textile and other industries; or used to preserve cosmetics, feed and daily necessities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Propyl Paraben in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Propyl Paraben companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Propyl Paraben market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Propyl Paraben include Lanxess, Sharon Laboratories, Salicylates & Chemicals, ISCA UK Ltd., CISME Italy SRL, Foodchem, Muby Chemicals, Gujarat Organics and Venu Healthcare and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Propyl Paraben manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetics Level

Others

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutica Industry

Others

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Propyl Paraben revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Propyl Paraben revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Propyl Paraben sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Propyl Paraben sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Sharon Laboratories

Salicylates & Chemicals

ISCA UK Ltd.

CISME Italy SRL

Foodchem

Muby Chemicals

Gujarat Organics

Venu Healthcare

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Propyl Paraben Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Propyl Paraben Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Propyl Paraben Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Propyl Paraben Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Propyl Paraben Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Propyl Paraben Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Propyl Paraben Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

