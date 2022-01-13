Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin is mainly composed of triglyceride citrate, and a small amount of diglyceride and monoglyceride. It can be used as a base material in foods, food flavors and processing aids in the food industry and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin in global, including the following market information:

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin include Eastman Chemical, Shree Resins, Arakawa Chemical Industries, The Cary, PT. INDOPICRI, Mangalam Organics, Polímeros Sintéticos, Mpdyechem and Foreverest Resources, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Non-food Grade

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chewing Gum

Beverages

Paints, Inks and Coatings

Adhesives

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

Shree Resins

Arakawa Chemical Industries

The Cary

PT. INDOPICRI

Mangalam Organics

Polímeros Sintéticos

Mpdyechem

Foreverest Resources

Sinofi Ingredients

Foodchem

Baolin Chemical Industry

Jubilant

Deqing Yinlong Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Companies

