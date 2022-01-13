Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin is a light-colored transparent flake or granular solid rosin ester dissolved in petroleum hydrocarbons, aromatics, esters, ketones, gasoline, benzene and ethyl acetate, and is not tolerant to water and ethanol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin in global, including the following market information:

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Color Pentaerythritol Ester Of Rosin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin include Eastman Chemical, Shree Resins, The Cary, PT. INDOPICRI, Mangalam Organics, Polímeros Sintéticos, Mpdyechem, Baolin Chemical Industry and Jubilant and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light Color Pentaerythritol Ester Of Rosin

Pentaerythritol Ester Of Rosin

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives

Coating

Sealants

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pentaerythritol Ester of Gum Rosin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

Shree Resins

The Cary

PT. INDOPICRI

Mangalam Organics

Polímeros Sintéticos

Mpdyechem

Baolin Chemical Industry

Jubilant

Deqing Yinlong Industrial

