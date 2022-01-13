Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging market was valued at 4135.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4976.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 50 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging include Gerresheimer, Swallowfield, Libo Cosmetics Company, Coverpla, Aptar Group, Quadpack, Saverglass sas., Vitro and Sisecam Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 50 ml

50-100 ml

100-150 ml

150-200 ml

Above 200 ml

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skincare

Hair Care

Fragrances

Nail Care

Other

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gerresheimer

Swallowfield

Libo Cosmetics Company

Coverpla

Aptar Group

Quadpack

Saverglass sas.

Vitro

Sisecam Group

ZIGNAGO VETRO

Pochet SAS

Piramal Glass Private

Albea S.A

Verescence France SASU

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging

Premi spa

Continental Bottle

Stolzle Glass Group

Rise Cosmetic Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Players in Globa

