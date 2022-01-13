Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging market was valued at 4135.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4976.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 50 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging include Gerresheimer, Swallowfield, Libo Cosmetics Company, Coverpla, Aptar Group, Quadpack, Saverglass sas., Vitro and Sisecam Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Up to 50 ml
- 50-100 ml
- 100-150 ml
- 150-200 ml
- Above 200 ml
Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Skincare
- Hair Care
- Fragrances
- Nail Care
- Other
Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gerresheimer
Swallowfield
Libo Cosmetics Company
Coverpla
Aptar Group
Quadpack
Saverglass sas.
Vitro
Sisecam Group
ZIGNAGO VETRO
Pochet SAS
Piramal Glass Private
Albea S.A
Verescence France SASU
Fusion Packaging
HCP Packaging
Premi spa
Continental Bottle
Stolzle Glass Group
Rise Cosmetic Packaging
