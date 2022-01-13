Capacitor Foil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Capacitor Foil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Capacitor Foil refers to the thin metal thinness between each of the film capacitors or metal foil capacitors, which is usually made of aluminum.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Capacitor Foil in global, including the following market information:
Global Capacitor Foil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Capacitor Foil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Capacitor Foil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Capacitor Foil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cathode Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Capacitor Foil include Showa Denko, Toyo Aluminum KK, Mitsubishi Aluminum Company Limited, UACJ Foil, Xinjiang Joinworld, Southwest Aluminum, Hydro, Constellium and SAYANAL. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Capacitor Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Capacitor Foil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Capacitor Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cathode Foil
- Anode Foil
Global Capacitor Foil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Capacitor Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Electric Appliances
- IT Devices
- Electric Vehicles
- Hybrid Vehicles
- Others
Global Capacitor Foil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Capacitor Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Capacitor Foil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Capacitor Foil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Capacitor Foil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Capacitor Foil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Showa Denko
- Toyo Aluminum KK
- Mitsubishi Aluminum Company Limited
- UACJ Foil
- Xinjiang Joinworld
- Southwest Aluminum
- Hydro
- Constellium
- SAYANAL
