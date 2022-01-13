Thin Film Deposition Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnetron sputtering coating is a new type of physical vapor deposition method, which uses an electron gun system to emit and focus electrons on the material to be plated, so that the sputtered atoms follow the momentum conversion principle to remove the material with higher kinetic energy. Fly to the substrate to deposit a film. This plated material is Thin Film Deposition Materials. Thin Film Deposition Materials are available in metals, alloys, and ceramic compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thin Film Deposition Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thin Film Deposition Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thin Film Deposition Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Thin Film Deposition Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thin Film Deposition Materials include Tosoh, Materion, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thin Film Deposition Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Thin Film Deposition Materials

Alloy Thin Film Deposition Materials

Ceramic Compound Thin Film Deposition Materials

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors

Solar and Photovoltaics

Magnetic Recording Media

Others

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thin Film Deposition Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thin Film Deposition Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thin Film Deposition Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thin Film Deposition Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tosoh

Materion

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

GRIKIN Advanced Material

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thin Film Deposition Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thin Film Deposition Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thin Film Deposition Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thin Film Deposition Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thin Film Deposition Materials Players in Global Market

