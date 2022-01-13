Electrically Conductive Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrically Conductive Foam is a conductive cloth wrapped around a flame retardant sponge. Processing a series of treatments, the Electrically Conductive Foam has good surface conductivity, which can make it to be easily taped on the shielding device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Conductive Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electrically Conductive Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrically Conductive Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrically Conductive Foam include NYSTEIN, LairdTech, Quality Foam Packaging, Pro-Pack Materials, Correct Products, EG Electronics, Kitagawa GmbH, Foamtech Corporation and Rogers Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrically Conductive Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE Foam

EVA Copolymer Foam

Others

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

I/O Shield

Non-shear Standard Connectors

Others

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrically Conductive Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrically Conductive Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrically Conductive Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electrically Conductive Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NYSTEIN

LairdTech

Quality Foam Packaging

Pro-Pack Materials

Correct Products

EG Electronics

Kitagawa GmbH

Foamtech Corporation

Rogers Corporation

Zotefoams

Kemtron

SEIREN CONDUCTIVE FOME

Schlegel Electronic Materials

MTC

Adaptivation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrically Conductive Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrically Conductive Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrically Conductive Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrically Conductive Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrically Conductive Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrically Conductive Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrically Conductive Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrically Conductive Foam Companies

