Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ELISA Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing include Merck KGaA, BioVision, Creative BioMart, PromoCell, Abnova Corporation, XpressBio, Abbkine and MyBioSource, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ELISA Based
- Colorimetric Based
Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Other
Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck KGaA
BioVision
Creative BioMart
PromoCell
Abnova Corporation
XpressBio
Abbkine
MyBioSource
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma Glutamyl Transferase Testin
