Video Management System(VMS) Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Management System(VMS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Management System(VMS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Management System(VMS) include Axxonsoft, Milestone Systems, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Exacq Technologies, 3VR, Verint Systems, Genetec, March and Wavestore and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Video Management System(VMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Management System(VMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Global Video Management System(VMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Buildings
- Industrial Buildings
- Public Buildings
- Government and Institutional Buildings
- Others
Global Video Management System(VMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Video Management System(VMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Video Management System(VMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Axxonsoft
- Milestone Systems
- On-Net Surveillance Systems
- Exacq Technologies
- 3VR
- Verint Systems
- Genetec
- March
- Wavestore
- Einfochips
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Management System(VMS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Management System(VMS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Management System(VMS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Management System(VMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Management System(VMS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Management System(VMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Video Management System(VMS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Management System(VMS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Management System(VMS) Companies
