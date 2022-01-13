Video Management System(VMS) Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Management System(VMS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Management System(VMS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Video Management System(VMS) include Axxonsoft, Milestone Systems, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Exacq Technologies, 3VR, Verint Systems, Genetec, March and Wavestore and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Video Management System(VMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Management System(VMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Video Management System(VMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Public Buildings

Government and Institutional Buildings

Others

Global Video Management System(VMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Management System(VMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Video Management System(VMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axxonsoft

Milestone Systems

On-Net Surveillance Systems

Exacq Technologies

3VR

Verint Systems

Genetec

March

Wavestore

Einfochips

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Management System(VMS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Video Management System(VMS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Video Management System(VMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Management System(VMS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Video Management System(VMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Video Management System(VMS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Management System(VMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Video Management System(VMS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Management System(VMS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Management System(VMS) Companies

