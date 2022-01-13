PDU Power Cords Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PDU Power Cords are power cords installed in Power Distribution Units (PDUs). The PDU is a power distribution socket for the cabinet. PDU is designed for power distribution of cabinet-mounted electrical equipment. It has different functions, installation methods, and various series of different plug-in combinations. It can provide different suitable power distribution solution to different power using environments

This report contains market size and forecasts of PDU Power Cords in global, including the following market information:

Global PDU Power Cords Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PDU Power Cords Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five PDU Power Cords companies in 2021 (%)

The global PDU Power Cords market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C14 to C13 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PDU Power Cords include Eaton, Volex, Longwell, SIGNAL+POWER, Ningbo Qiaopu, PowerSync, TRIPP LITE, BURNDY and HUBBELL. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PDU Power Cords manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PDU Power Cords Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PDU Power Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C14 to C13

C20 to C19

C14 to C15

C13 to C14

Others

Global PDU Power Cords Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PDU Power Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global PDU Power Cords Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PDU Power Cords Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PDU Power Cords revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PDU Power Cords revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PDU Power Cords sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies PDU Power Cords sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eaton

Volex

Longwell

SIGNAL+POWER

Ningbo Qiaopu

PowerSync

TRIPP LITE

BURNDY

HUBBELL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PDU Power Cords Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PDU Power Cords Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PDU Power Cords Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PDU Power Cords Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PDU Power Cords Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PDU Power Cords Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PDU Power Cords Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PDU Power Cords Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PDU Power Cords Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PDU Power Cords Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PDU Power Cords Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PDU Power Cords Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PDU Power Cords Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PDU Power Cords Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PDU Power Cords Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PDU Power Cords Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PDU Power Cords Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

