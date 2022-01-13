Detachable Power Supply Cords Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Detachable Power Supply Cord is a type of power cord. The structure of the power cord mainly includes an outer sheath, an inner sheath, and a conductor, and a common transmission conductor has a wire made of copper or aluminum.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Detachable Power Supply Cords in global, including the following market information:

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Detachable Power Supply Cords companies in 2021 (%)

The global Detachable Power Supply Cords market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC and Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Detachable Power Supply Cords include Longwell, Volex, Ningbo Chenglong, THINK ALLIED, Fund Resources Group, ShangYu Jintao, Wengling Antong, Queen Puo and AURICH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Detachable Power Supply Cords manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC and Rubber

Halogen-free

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Appliances

Computers

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Detachable Power Supply Cords revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Detachable Power Supply Cords revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Detachable Power Supply Cords sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Detachable Power Supply Cords sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Longwell

Volex

Ningbo Chenglong

THINK ALLIED

Fund Resources Group

ShangYu Jintao

Wengling Antong

Queen Puo

AURICH

StayOnline

Hongchang Electronics

Americord

QIAOPU

YFC-BonEagle

Kord King

UKB Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Detachable Power Supply Cords Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Detachable Power Supply Cords Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Detachable Power Supply Cords Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Detachable Power Supply Cords Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Detachable Power Supply Cords Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Detachable Power Supply Cords Companies

