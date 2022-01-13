Marine Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Marine Pipe is a pipe that continuously transports a large amount of oil (gas) through the closed pipeline on the seabed. It is a major component of the development and production system of offshore oil (gas) fields, and is also the fastest, safest and most economical and reliable method for offshore oil and gas transportation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Marine Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seamless Steel Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Pipes include Saipem, Subsea 7, McDermott, Sapura, Wood Group, Technip, Fugro, Atteris and Penspen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Marine Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seamless Steel Pipe

Straight Seam Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipe (SAW)

Straight Seam High Frequency Resistance Welded Steel Pipe (HFERW)

Global Marine Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Marine Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Marine Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Marine Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Marine Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saipem

Subsea 7

McDermott

Sapura

Wood Group

Technip

Fugro

Atteris

Penspen

Petrofac

Senaat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Marine Pipes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Seamless Steel Pipe

