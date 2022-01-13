Folding Drone(UAV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Folding Drone(UAV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Folding Drone (UAV) is a drone that can be folded. The drone is an unmanned aircraft that is operated by a radio remote control device and a self-contained program control device, or is operated autonomously by the on-board computer completely or intermittently.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Drone(UAV) in global, including the following market information:
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Folding Drone(UAV) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Folding Drone(UAV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Four-Wing Drone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Folding Drone(UAV) include DJI, RIEGL LMS, Intellisystem Technologies, Parrot, Heliceo, EMBENTION, Diodon, ALPSdrone and ONYXSTAR. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Folding Drone(UAV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Four-Wing Drone
- Six-Wing Drone
- Eight-Wing Drone
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerial Photography
- Agriculture
- Media
- Industrial Inspection
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Folding Drone(UAV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Folding Drone(UAV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Folding Drone(UAV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Folding Drone(UAV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DJI
- RIEGL LMS
- Intellisystem Technologies
- Parrot
- Heliceo
- EMBENTION
- Diodon
- ALPSdrone
- ONYXSTAR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Folding Drone(UAV) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Folding Drone(UAV) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Drone(UAV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Folding Drone(UAV) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Drone(UAV) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Folding Drone(UAV) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Drone(UAV) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
