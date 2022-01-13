Gelato Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gelato Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Gelato is a dessert derived from Italy. Known for its many flavors, handcrafted and nutritional value. There are many differences with American ice cream, no matter the composition, manufacturing process, taste type, nutritional value and texture; Italian ice cream does not use artificial flavor or sweetener, emphasizing its natural process, milk and fresh cream content ratio American ice cream is low and the fruit content is higher than American ice cream.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gelato in global, including the following market information:
Global Gelato Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gelato Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gelato companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gelato market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gelato Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gelato include Unilever, General Mills, Nestle, Mars, Turkey Hill, Talenti and Ciao Bella Gelato Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gelato manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gelato Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gelato Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gelato
Sorbet
Others
Global Gelato Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gelato Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sale
Offline Sale
Global Gelato Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gelato Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gelato revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gelato revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gelato sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Gelato sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Unilever
General Mills
Nestle
Mars
Turkey Hill
Talenti
Ciao Bella Gelato Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gelato Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gelato Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gelato Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gelato Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gelato Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gelato Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gelato Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gelato Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gelato Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gelato Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gelato Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gelato Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gelato Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gelato Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gelato Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gelato Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gelato Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gelato
4.1.3 Sorbet
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Gelato Revenue & Forecasts
