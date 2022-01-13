Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Outlook 2022

Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Outlook 20222 min read
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Thermoplastic UD Tapes
- Thermoset UD Tapes
Segment by Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Others
By Company
- Evonik Industries
- Solvay
- SABIC
- Teijin
- Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)
- Celanese
- Victrex
- Mitsui Chemicals
- TOPOLO New Materials
- TeXtreme (Oxeon)
- PRF Composite Materials
- TCR Composites
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
1.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Thermoplastic UD Tapes
1.2.3 Thermoset UD Tapes
1.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/