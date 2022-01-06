Global Catalyst Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Environmental Catalysts In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Global Catalyst Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Environmental Catalysts In The Forecast Period Of 2021-20264 min read
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Catalyst Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global catalyst market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/catalyst-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 34 billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
Manufacturers all over the world are looking for process improvement, yield enhancement, cost-cutting, and energy-saving catalysts for chemical synthesis, petroleum refining, polymers and petrochemicals, and environmental applications. As a result of changing energy trends involving renewable fuels such as biodiesel and shale gas fuel, catalyst demand has increased. Over the forecast period, demand for the product in petrochemical and chemical applications will be driven by manufacturers seeking to add value to their feedstock or refining by processing value-added petrochemicals and chemicals such as methanol and polyolefins.
Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/catalyst-market
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A catalyst refers to a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without itself undergoing any permanent chemical change.
By material, the market is divided into:
Chemical Compounds
Metals
Zeolites
Others
The chemical compounds segment can be further categorised into peroxides, acids, amines, and others.
The metals segment is further classified into precious metals and base metals.
Based on product, the industry can be segmented into:
Heterogeneous
Homogeneous
The heterogeneous and homogeneous catalyst segment can be further divided on the basis of application into chemical synthesis, petroleum refining, polymers and petrochemicals, and environmental.
Regionally, the market is categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rising use of catalysts in diverse industries such as chemical synthesis, petroleum refining, polymers and petrochemicals, and environmental applications for process optimisation, yield improvement, cost-cutting, and energy-saving is a major factor driving the industry’s growth. To extend their market scope and compete effectively in a highly competitive market, companies are expanding their catalyst production capacities through mergers and acquisitions. For example, in 2018, W.R. Grace Co. announced the acquisition of Albemarle Corporation’s catalyst business. This acquisition has benefitted the company’s polyolefin catalysts and components business.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Albemarle Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., BASF SE, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:-
Caustic Potash Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/caustic-potash-market
Global Flavours and Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flavours-and-fragrances-market
PET Bottles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-bottles-market
Cosmetic Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-ingredients-market-report
LED Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-market
Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hand-sanitizer-market
Epoxy Resins Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epoxy-resins-market
Concrete Repair Mortar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/concrete-repair-mortar-market
In-Flight Catering Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/in-flight-catering-services-market
Methanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methanol-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.