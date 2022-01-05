Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market To Be Driven By Increasing Awareness Of Female Health In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global feminine hygiene products market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 29.02 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 39.40 Billion

Factors expected to fuel the demand for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period are growing understanding of female health and hygiene and the introduction of low-cost feminine hygiene products. In developed regions such as North America and Western Europe, the market for high-end goods such as tampons and internal cleansers and sprays is greater. Increased levels of awareness increased disposable income in developed countries and initiatives by manufacturers and local governments are expected to drive the sector. To further drive growth, new product developments are planned.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Feminine hygiene products are women’s personal care products made from layers of quilted cotton fabrics and alternate layers of super absorbent polymers and plastics impervious to liquids. Such products include sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and feminine hygiene wash.

On the basis of product type, the industry is divided into:

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons

Panty Liners

Menstrual Cup

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Over the forecast period, the global feminine hygiene market is projected to experience substantial revenue growth. In many nations, this is attributable to a rise in per capita disposable income and a change in the lifestyle of the global population. Factors that are expected to increase demand for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period are increased awareness of female health and hygiene and the introduction of low-cost feminine hygiene products. Due to the greater penetration of sanitary pads in this area, Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the emerging markets. In Asia, however, menstrual hygiene is still at a nascent level. Government agencies’ personal hygiene awareness campaigns have led to an increase in the demand for sanitary products in this area. In order to manufacture hygiene products that are the cause of the rise in female allergies and vaginal infections, some suppliers use low-quality raw materials. This has led to more reminders of awareness, particularly in developing nations.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Edgewell Personal Care LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

