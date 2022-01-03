Global Bone Cement Market To Be Driven By Application In Orthopaedics And Dentistry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bone Cement Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bone cement market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application, product, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.9 Billion

North America is leading the bone cement market owing to its inclination towards minimally invasive techniques such as fusion procedures, and rising cases of orthopaedic in the region. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic British Columbia has witnessed delayed orthopaedic surgeries with an approximated backlog of 32,400. These were categorised as ‘elective’ surgeries, which were non-emergent during the times of pandemic. However, as the effect of COVID-19 diminishes and situation stabilises with restrictions being lifted, bone cement demand is expected to surge with the restart and ramping-up of these surgeries. Similarly, opening dentist clinics will also lead to treatment of cases with need of dental implants, adding to the demand for bone cements.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bone Cement is commonly used for implant fixation in surgeries relating to orthopaedics. It acts as a space-filler and creates a tight space, helping to hold the implant against the bone. Bone cement is supplied as both a powder and a liquid and to be used in surgeries both are to be mixed.

Explore the full report with the table of contents

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Calcium Phosphate Cement (Cpc)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement Market

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Kyphoplasty

Arthroplasty

Vertebroplasty

The market is divided into the following, basis end-use:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics Market

The major regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Latest News on Global Bone Cement

Market Trends

The increasing usage of techniques like kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty for treating spinal fractures and injuries is driving the bone cement market higher. Additionally, as patient care facilities witness improvements with respect to infrastructure and treatment quality, the demand for therapeutic materials like bone cement will grow simultaneously. Bone cement is widely used in orthopaedics and dentistry, which will keep the market growing in the forecast period. Historically, uses and availability of various types of bone cement has evolved and further research will help in developing additional clinical applications as well. This will also address any adverse effects associated with their usage and expand their scope, further boosting the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Djo Global, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Inc., Tecres S.P.A., Heraeus Holding, Teknimed, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

