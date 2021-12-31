Latin America Roofing Market To Be Driven By Increasing Construction Activities And Rising Demand For Reflective Coating In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, roof shape, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.5 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.2 Billion

Latin America is a prospective manufacturing growth market, with a lot of construction activity, especially in Brazil and Argentina. The region’s roofing industry has benefited from increased demand for roofing materials. As local ceiling technologies develop, the roofing sector is likely to increase. Tiles and shingles are the most utilised roofing materials due to their excellent insulation techniques and low cost. Shingles and plates are the most popular residential ceiling materials due to their high strength. They are also incredibly durable and have a long-life cycle. The most common shingles on the market include wood shingles, shakes, slates, asphalt shingles, asbestos, and shingles, as well as monk and nun, imbrex and tegula, Dutch roof, and Mangalore tiles.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Roofing is the process of constructing a roof, which protects a structure from rain, snow, sunlight, wind, and temperature extremes. Depending on technological, economic, and aesthetic concerns, roofs can be created in a variety of forms, including flat, pitched, vaulted, domed, and combinations.

Based on type, the industry can be divided into:

• Bitunumous

• Metal

• Tiles

• Green Roof

• Wood Shingles

• Others

The roof shape can be divided as follows:

• Flat

• Slope

Roofing finds wide applications in the following:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

The regions for Latin America roofing market include:

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Others

Market Trends

The construction and infrastructure industries, as well as rising demand for roofing materials, are driving the roofing industry forward. Reflective coatings that may be applied to dark-colored roofing materials are expected to assist the roofing materials sector. Reflective coatings provide exceptional heat reflection abilities and minimise the total energy consumption of the building structure. The increased reliability, attractiveness, and convenience of installation associated with these goods are likely to drive rising product demand. As more cutting-edge equipment, such as drones, is employed to inspect roofs, the roof construction process is projected to be revolutionised. In addition, the adoption of 3D printing technology to build various structural components of roofing systems is predicted to increase demand for roofing materials and hence the roofing sector.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Owens Corning, Etex SA, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Dextra Group, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

