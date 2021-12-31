Global Erucic Acid Market To Be Driven By Growing In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Erucic Acid Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global erucic acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, grade, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/erucic-acid-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.2% (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed Market)

There has been a major increase in demand for erucic acid due to the increasing trend in the production of green feedstock chemicals. Demand for chemicals dependent on erucic acid has greatly increased in the plastic additive and metalworking industries. In the oleo-chemical industry, the high erucic acid rapeseed oil (H.E.A.R.) is increasingly used to produce erucamide, which is used as a slip additive chemical in the production of polypropylene films and polythene. Its function as a chemical intermediate for the manufacture of a variety of chemicals for specialised applications has also provided producers with lucrative growth opportunities.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Erucic acid is used as a critical oil and lubricity additive in lubricants and in the metalworking industry. Erucic acid is a versatile material that is used in many ways, including lubricants, plastics, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals. It has a long chain of fatty acids that is important for any feed ingredient.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/erucic-acid-market

On the basis of source, the industry is divided into:

Rapeseed Oil

Canola

Tame Mustard

Fish

Others

On the basis of grades, the industry is divided into:

Low

High

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Plastic

Printing Inks

Personal Care

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing regulations for the use of environmentally friendly lubricant additives, the manufacturing of polymers, the metalworking industry and others have contributed to an increase in demand for erucic acid. Increasing efforts by global producers in accordance with strict regulations, especially in North America and Europe, are therefore projected to drive demand for erucic acid over the forecast period. The worldwide market for erucic acid is expected to be driven by regions in Europe and North America. These regions also hold a noteworthy share in the production of erucic acid, as canola is grown in these regions, among others, as the main production of rapeseed. Due to the significant growth of major end-use industries such as metalworking lubricants, inks, and pharmaceuticals, among others, regions such as Asia Pacific, mainly China and India, are projected to expand at a relatively higher growth rate over the forecast period. Important growth in demand for erucic acid is also expected in Latin America.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bunge Limited, Perdue Farms Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Acme Soap Works, and Godrej Industries Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Collagen Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/collagen-market

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bisphenol-a-bpa-market

Glucaric Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glucaric-acid-market

Polyglycerol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyglycerol-market

Hexane Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hexane-market

India Sodium Monochloro Acetate (SMCA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-sodium-monochloro-acetate-smca-market

Sodium Monochloro Acetate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-monochloro-acetate-market

Styrene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrene-market

Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-polylactic-acid-pla-market

2,5-Dimethyl-2,4-Hexadiene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/2-5-dimethyl-2-4-hexadiene-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-erucic-acid-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/