Global Organic LED Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Global Organic LED Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-20265 min read
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic LED Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global organic LED market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, products, technology, application, sector and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 30 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 23.2%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 105 billion
The global organic LED industry is being driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly goods may provide a significant opportunity for this industry to grow. The Asia Pacific region dominates the organic LED industry, accounting for most of the market revenue. Asia-Pacific leads the global organic LED market, followed by North America and Europe. High productivity, low power consumption, improved image quality, durability, and lightweight are major factors influencing the organic LED market positively.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Organic LED, also known as an organic light-emitting diode, is a flat light-emitting technology manufactured by placing thin organic films between two conductors. It has the ability to provide energy-efficient lighting and substitute the fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs.
The organic LED market, based on types, can be segmented into:
• Flexible OLED
• Rigid OLED
Based on products, the market can be divided into:
On the basis of technology, the industry can be segmented into:
• Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED)
• Active Matrix OLED (AMOLED)
• Transparent OLED
• Top-Emitting OLED
• Foldable OLED
• White OLED
Based on application, the industry can be divided into:
• Television and Monitors
• Smartphones
• Laptops and Tablets
• Automotive
• Others
Based on the sector, the industry can be divided into:
• Commercial
• Residential
• Industrial
The regional markets for organic LED include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Among these, The Asia-Pacific represents the leading share in the organic LED market.
Market Trends
The rising usage of OLED technology is gaining popularity among end users because it is thinner, brighter, lighter in weight, more power efficient, and it offers higher contrast than LCDs. OLEDs provide wider viewing angles, faster response times, higher contrast ratios, and more saturated colours to improve end-user viewing experiences. They are more expensive than LED and LCD products. The rapid technological advancements and increasing investments by the government are anticipated to significantly contribute to robust market growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market, are Au Optronics Corp,Cambridge Display Technology Limited,Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED),LG Electronics Inc.,Koninklijke Philips N.V,Osram GmbH,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
