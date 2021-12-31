Global Tube Packaging Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Sustainable Packaging In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tube Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tube packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, materials, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tube-packaging-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9.7 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13.8 billion

The market for tube packaging is being aided by the surging use of laminated tubes owing to their excellent properties. The extensive use of laminated packaging in cosmetics, toothpaste, and personal care products is propelling the market growth. Moreover, laminated tubes can protect the content from transferring to the tube and prevent it from oxygen contact, due to which it is preferred in the food and beverage industry and the pharmaceutical sector. This is also catalysing the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for miniature products for on-the-go functionality is augmenting the market growth. The surging popularity of premium cosmetics and personal care products are further driving the growth of the tube packaging industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Tube packaging is a cylindrical tube that is generally used to store liquids and gels such as toothpaste and ointments. The product in tube packaging is sealed and flattened and has a reusable opening at one end. Tube packaging aids in brand recognition which providing easy usage to the consumers.

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its types into:

Squeeze

Twist

Stick

Cartridges

Others

Based on material, the market is segmented into:

Laminate

Plastic

Aluminium

Others

On the basis of tube packaging, the market is divided into:

Personal Care and Oral Care

Healthcare

Food

Cleaning Products

Consumer Goods

Others

The regional markets of tube packaging are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tube-packaging-market

Market Trends

The tube packaging industry is being driven by the shift towards sustainable lifestyles. This is increasing the demand for not only sustainable products but also innovative and environmental product packaging. Moreover, the rising demand for aesthetic packaging by the young population is expected to further boost the market growth. The manufacturing of tube packaging with post-consumer recycled materials is appealing to environment-conscious consumers, hence aiding the industry growth. The rising demand for versatile and innovative packaging is increasing the demand for plastic tubes which is consequently fuelling the market growth. Also, technological advancements enhancing the benefits of plastic packaging are anticipated to invigorate the market growth in the forecast period.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Albea Group, EPL Limited, Montebello Packaging, Huhtamäki Oyj, Unette Corporation, and VisiPak, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Foetal Monitoring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/foetal-monitoring-market

Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-polylactic-acid-pla-market

Global Ceramic Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ceramic-fibre-market

Global Green Power Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/green-power-market

Global Compound Semiconductor Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compound-semiconductor-packaging-market

Global Baby Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/baby-food-market

Global Fishing Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fishing-equipment-market

Global Oat Milk Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oat-milk-market

Global Portable Air Purifier Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-air-purifier-market

Global Electric Truck Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-truck-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Introducing Procurement Intelligence Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-tube-packaging-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report-2/