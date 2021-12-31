Global Organic Packaged Food Market To Be Driven By Rising Popularity Of Organic Farming In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Packaged Food Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global organic packaged food market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.4%

The expansion of packaged foods is being driven by changing lifestyles, convenience of consumption, and increased health awareness. The increasing number of new product launches is one of the primary factors driving organic packaged foodstuff growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Organic food is frequently defined as food produced without the use of artificial fertilisers, pesticides, growth regulators, or livestock feed additives. Food is commonly defined as any substance consumed to provide nutritional support to the body. Carbohydrates, minerals, fats, proteins, and vitamins are all present in it. The popularity of packaged food arose due to factors such as simplicity of preparation, consumption, handling, and protection from external tampering.

The organic packaged food industry can be broadly categorised based on product into:

Dairy, Bakery, and Confectioneries

Meat, Seafood, Fruits, and Vegetables

Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, and Spreads

Others

Major regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

The Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Increased consumer awareness of the health and benefits of organic food products has boosted the market growth. Furthermore, with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, as well as rising healthcare costs, consumers are placing a greater emphasis on their diet.

Clean labels or organic packaged food products are demanded by consumers to learn more about the product they are about to consume and at what level. Their desire to know what ingredients are in the food they consume has fueled the growth of the packaged clean-label product market. Despite the price difference, consumers avoid products that contain synthetic ingredients because, according to various published studies, natural ingredients help children avoid hyperactivity disorders and behavioural issues, among other things.

The organic packaged food market is dominated by the dairy, bakery, and confectionery categories. The growing awareness of the health benefits of eating organic packaged food products is propelling the industry forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arla Foods amba, Danone SA, Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), Nestlé SA, Organic Valley and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

