Global Metal Powder Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand From End-User Industries And Advancements In The Metal Powder Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Metal Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global metal powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like metal form, type, production method, compaction technique and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 4.4 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.4 Billion

Due to its quick economic expansion, increased demand from end-user industries, and rapid urbanization, China is expected to develop at a faster rate than other nations, boosting industry growth in the Asia Pacific region and assisting the worldwide metal powder market.

Major Segments

The global metal powder market can be divided based on segments like metal forms, types, production methods, and compaction techniques.

On the basis of metal form, the market covers:

• Scrap/Recycled Metal

• Ores/Pure Metal

Based on type, the market is segmented into:

• Ferrous Metal Powder

• Non-Ferrous Metal Powder

• Others

Based on production method, the market can be bifurcated into the following:

• Physical Method

• Chemical Method

• Mechanical Method

Based on compaction technique, the market can be categorised into the following:

• Cold Compaction

• Hot Compaction

The major regional markets include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The industry’s growth is being accelerated by increasing demand from end-user industries and improvements in the metal powder sector. The expanding importance of powder metallurgy has paved the way for massive manufacturing of metal powders, primarily iron and steel, with aluminium, copper, and nickel following soon after. Metal powder market growth is being boosted by manufacturers’ increased focus on turning metal powders into functional engineering products. Because it is considerably easier to extract the needed shapes from strong metals with metal powders, which would otherwise be hard to create, metal powder sales are expected to expand throughout the projected period, assisting the overall industry’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sandvik AB, Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS), RIO Tinto Ltd, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Alcoa Inc, Hoganas AB, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

