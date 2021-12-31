Global Pitch Coke Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pitch Coke Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pitch coke market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 574 billion

The global pitch coke industry is being driven by the rising electronic device demand and increased industrial activity. Technological advancements in the mining industry contribute to the industry’s growth. The aluminium smelters segment remains the largest application sector, due to the substantial usage of pitch coke in the aluminium smelting process.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Coal tar is a byproduct of the coke plant. It is a raw material used in the production of pitch. A portion of coal tar is used in the production of pitch coke. It has a low ash content as well as other mineral impurities. Pitch coke has a high thermal conductivity. Because of its high thermal conductivity, it is used as the primary raw material in the production of anodic paste, electrodes, and cathodes.

The pitch coke market, based on application, can be segmented into:

• Aluminium Smelters

• Graphite Electrodes

• Others

On the basis of end use, the market can be categorised into:

• Aluminium Anode

• Artificial Graphite Electrode

• Decarburized

• Carbon Specialty

• Carbon Additive

• Crucibles for Semiconductors

• Equipment for Solar Array Panel

• Others

The regional markets for pitch coke include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising use of pitch coke in the manufacturing of solar panel applications drives the growth of the pitch coke market. Furthermore, the global market for pitch coal is being driven by an increase in government initiatives to encourage the use of solar panels in residential and commercial structures. Increase in electricity prices and the availability of low-cost solar panels are also expected to boost the solar panels market during the forecast period. Climate change, on the other hand, is expected to impede the operation of solar panels all over the world. This, in turn, is expected to impede the use of solar panels, affecting the pitch coal market globally. The rapid technological advancements and increasing investments by the key players have been anticipated to significantly contribute to robust market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market, areAsbury Carbons Inc.,C-Chem Co. Ltd.,Metinvest BV,Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (TYO: 4188),Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.,Sojitz Corp. (TYO: 2768),Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

