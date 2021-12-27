Growing Demand From Niche End Use Industries Such As Dyes And Textile Are Set To Result In Additional Growth For 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market

2-ethylhexanoyl chloride is a slightly colored liquid with a pungent odor and is also known as octanoyl chloride. 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride is largely utilized as an intermediate in various applications including but not limited to agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals. During historical period (2015-2019), specialty chemical market has expanded at a CAGR of 4% which has generated significant demand for 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride. Growing demand for specialty chemicals from various industries such as construction, catalysts, electronics, specialty polymers etc.

Segmentation Analysis of 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market:

The global 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market is bifurcated into three major segments: application, end use and region.

On the basis of application, 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Feedstock

Intermediates

Organic Peroxide Initiators

Others

On the basis of end use, 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer

Specialty Chemicals

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market: Key Players

Global 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market is partially consolidated in nature in which few prominent company’s accounts for significant share of the global 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market. Currently, ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, LLC, Atul Ltd, CABB Group GmbH, Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent Plant Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, Shiva Pharmachem Ltd. and TCI America.

2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia has been identified as a leading consumer of 2-ethylexanoyl chloride in 2019 and the scenario is projected to continue over the assessment period.

The anticipated growth is on the back of China which is leading specialty chemical producer in the world. Apart from this, currently, China is a hub of pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry. 2-ethylexanoyl chloride being a key ingredient in aforementioned industries and China being a leading producer is set to drive the regional demand during the forecast period. North America and Europe are likely to create moderate demand for 2-ethylexanoyl chloride in forthcoming years.

The 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

