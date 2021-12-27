Vinylon Market Witness Increased Sales Revenue Growth Owing To Rapid Growth In Demand

The Report on Vinylon market discusses the possible outcomes of investment in certain strategies that can be adopted during the forecast period for generating revenues. We at Fact.MR is providing digitalization tools for gathering innovative ideas and interesting insights related to the market.

Vinylon Market: Introduction

Vinylon is a synthetic fiber manufactured from polyvinyl alcohol using anthracite and limestone as raw materials. Vinylon is also known as vinalon or PVA fiber and was first synthesized or produced in Japan, where it was known as ‘Juche fiber’.

Despite the fact that vinylon is a synthetic fiber, it behaves as a natural fiber, exhibiting properties similar to those of cotton fiber. When vinylon gets wet, it swells up and repels water, due to which it is used in the preparation of bag packs.

Vinylon fibers have high tensile strength, high Young’s modulus, low elongation and creep. They also show resistance towards UV rays, heat and certain chemicals. Vinylon fibers are easy to wash and dry, owing to which they can replace cotton fibers in many applications.

Vinylon Market: Dynamics

Rapidly population growth is surging the demand for clothing, which is boosting the textile industry. Evolving fashion trends keep directing the textile industry towards new clothing, which leads to the growth of this industry. Therefore, the growth of the textile industry can boost the vinylon market.

Increasing disposable income has also increased textile consumption, which has led to a rise in the demand for vinylon in the global market. Increasing regulations on other synthetic fibers will in turn surge the demand for vinylon from textile and other industries.

Growth of the construction industry will also boost the vinylon market, due to the use of this material in fiber cement. Increasing consumption of paper will also contribute to a rise in the demand for vinylon.

Vinylon fibers are stiff and difficult to dye and subsequently, the processing cost associated with them is high. This production cost translates to a hike in the price of the end product, which may restrain the growth of the vinylon market.

Vinylon Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the global lining fabric market include,

Shanghai Nisi Textiles Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Group

Wanwei Group

Xiangwei

Fujian Fuwei Co., Ltd.

Ningxia Dadi

MiniFibers

Shuangxin PVA

Vinylon Market: Segmentation

The global vinylon market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry as:

Textile

Transportation

Paper

Construction

Agriculture

The global vinylon market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Fishing nets

Filters

Others

The global vinylon market can be segmented on the basis of type as:

Water soluble

High Strength and high modulus

Vinylon Market: Regional Outlook

Vinylon fiber originated in Japan and back then, countries such as Korea were colonies of Japan. Thus, these countries were prominent consumers of vinylon and even at present, they remain among the significant consumers globally.

Regions in Asia Pacific, especially countries such as China, India & Bangladesh are prominent textile producers and thus, the region is pegged to be a significant market for vinylon fibers as well. In Western Europe, EU countries hold a significant share in the global textile industry and thus, the region is projected to be a potential market for vinylon fiber.

Besides this, the textile industry has also been flourishing in regions such as Latin America. Countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Colombia account for good shares in the textile industry and thus, Latin America is slated to be a strong market for vinylon.

The booming textile industry in the Middle East and Africa is also contributing to the growth of the vinylon markets in these regions. When compared with other regions, the textile industry in North America is growing at a moderate pace, which makes North America a steadily growing market for vinylon.

