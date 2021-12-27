Social Media Plays A Vital Role In Raising Nose Reconstruction Market Demand, Fact.MR Study

Global Nose Reconstruction Market: Market Outlook

In age reversal surgery, nose reshaping has become a trend to rectify common problems such as imperfect cartilage, a droopy nose tip, and/or structurally supporting the nose bridge to prevent or repair sagging. Nose reconstruction refers to a facial plastic surgery operation in which the nose’s shape and structure is altered or reformed.

The cartilage or bone is extracted or inserted during nose reconstruction, and synthetic material is either injected or procedures are used to alter the shape of the nose, such as tissue grafting from another part of the body. Basically, care for nose reconstruction is classified into two types: treatment for closed nose reconstruction and treatment for open nose reconstruction.

It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global Nose Reconstruction market future forecasts, growth opportunities, end-user industries

What is the Impact of The COVID-19 On The Growth of Nose Reconstruction Market?

The industry has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There were initially high concerns, particularly for nose reconstruction surgeons; because the virus lives in the back of the nose, there were high chances of transmission. Surgeons interact through telemedicine with their patients. There are only emergency surgeries, with stringent steps to be taken.

On the flip side, however, cosmetic surgery clinics are seeing an increase in the number of people opting for cosmetic surgery such as nose reconstruction in countries such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Australia, as they can recover at home and have the option of wearing a mask while going outside.

Stryker

Grover Aesthetics

Sunset Cosmetic Surgery

Implantech

GC Aesthetics

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

COMEG Medical Technologies

Sunset Cosmetic Surgery

New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery

Others are actively involved in offering nose reconstruction surgery services for different treatment. Key players such as

What Strategies Are the Key Players Adopting for Increasing Their Market Share in The Nose Reconstruction Market?

Manufacturers of nose reconstruction surgery devices receive payments from insurers who further reimburse various healthcare professionals for routine surgeries and procedures. Some of the players operating in the market include companies that manufacture surgical equipment to perform nose reconstruction and clinics that are well known due to their cosmetic surgeon’s skills and capabilities.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Nose Reconstruction Market?

It is expected that technological advances in the products and procedures used for nose reconstruction would expand the options available to patients and doctors alike, which will ultimately increase demand.

The implementation of innovations such as 3D integrated piezotome osteotomy and surgical intraoperative navigation and the availability of FDA-approved ultrasound instruments have improved the precision of the procedure.

Integrated navigation 3D osteotomy has decreased the need for blind maneuvering and facilitates extensive procedures, although ultrasound techniques are expected to decrease the rate of nose reconstruction revision.

How On-Going Development of the Electromechanical Reshaping Process for Non-Surgical Nose Reconstruction?

Further fuel demand over the forecast period is expected to follow the ongoing creation of the electromechanical reshaping method for non-surgical nose reconstruction. In order to reconstruct the nose, this technique utilizes electric and small needles. It is believed that the technique avoids scarring, odor changes, stitches, and breathing issues associated with traditional reconstruction of the nose.

This technique has already been tested in animals by scientists and they are currently working on evaluating the feasibility of this technique in humans. Thus, this in turn is expected to increase the demand for nose reconstruction.

Key Segments of Nose Reconstruction Market Covered in the Report

Based on treatment, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

Post traumatic

Revision

Reduction

Reconstructive

Augmentation

Filler

Others (Ethnic nose reconstruction, Refinement nose reconstruction)

Based on Technique, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

Open Nose Reconstruction

Closed Nose Reconstruction

Tiplasty

Based on end user, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Plastic Surgical Clinics

Others

Based on the region, nose reconstruction market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Why Is the U.S. A Big Market for Nose Reconstruction?

Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and North America’s presence of board-certified and experienced cosmetic surgeons have fueled the region’s market growth. The U.S. is estimated to top the list of countries with the highest number of cosmetic surgeons in the world,

with over 7,000 surgeons present in 2018, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Thus, this is in turn is expected to boost the nose reconstruction market in U.S.

How Social Media Play a Vital Role in Raising Market Demand?

Cosmetic surgery demand has risen in recent years in June 2020, according to the Journal of Otolaryngology, and plastic surgeons have used several promotional techniques, away from conventional methods.

The use of social media channels, which are open to and used by millions of people around the world, is one of the latest strategies. It is also predicted that social media will play a crucial role in raising consumer demand.

A trend of selfies and a search for a flawless image of the face have fueled the extensive influence of social media. Different options provided by social media apps for photo-editing have allowed users to recognize the facial changes necessary to achieve a desired image, fueling more demand for a flawless appearance, which is anticipated to boost the demand for nose reconstruction.

For instance, almost 30 percent of patients are pursuing reconstructive treatment to satisfy their social media requirements, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Data.

