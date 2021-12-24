Increase Construction Activities Will Cultivates Demand For Commercial Truck Trailer Market, Says Fact.MR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, commercial truck trailer is set to witness sustained growth during 2021-2031. With increase in demands for fresh and healthy food deliveries, cost reduction in road transportation modes and ease of transportation will increase demand for commercial trailers. Increase in logistic business, urbanization, manufacturing activities, need for effective transportation and widening rural area road networks shall provide incremental opportunities in the dynamic market.

Request For Sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5967

Key Segments

By Type

Flatbed Steel Truck Tarp Lumber Tarp Flat front end boxed end Glass-Clear Tarp Smoke Tarp

Lowboy

Refrigerated

Tankers Fuel and Petroleum Food Grade Chemical and Acid Tanks Dry Bulk

Dry Van

Others

By Length

Less than 23 meters

More than 23 meters

By Weight Lifting Capacity

Less than 25 T

25 T to 50 T

51 T to 100 T

More than 100 T

By End-use Industry

Chemical

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers Commercial Truck Trailers?

Some of the leading manufacturers of commercial truck trailers include

Doepker

Felling

Hyundai Translead

Kentucky Trailer

MAC Trailer

Krone Trailer and Wabash National

East Manufacturing

Fontaine Trailer

Fruehauf

Heil Trailer

Pitts Trailers and many others

prominent players.

Many leading manufacturing industries are concentrating on manufacturing advanced trailers carrying highest capacity to transport heavy products and induce lesser energy consumption. Players have strategized their presence globally and adding significant potential to keep market igniting.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates