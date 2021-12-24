Increase Construction Activities Will Cultivates Demand For Commercial Truck Trailer Market, Says Fact.MR

Increase Construction Activities Will Cultivates Demand For Commercial Truck Trailer Market, Says Fact.MR2 min read
According to latest research by Fact.MR, commercial truck trailer is set to witness sustained growth during 2021-2031. With increase in demands for fresh and healthy food deliveries, cost reduction in road transportation modes and ease of transportation will increase demand for commercial trailers. Increase in logistic business, urbanization, manufacturing activities, need for effective transportation and widening rural area road networks shall provide incremental opportunities in the dynamic market.
Request For Sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5967
Key Segments
By Type
- Flatbed
- Steel Truck Tarp
- Lumber Tarp
- Flat front end
- boxed end
- Glass-Clear Tarp
- Smoke Tarp
- Lowboy
- Refrigerated
- Tankers
- Fuel and Petroleum
- Food Grade
- Chemical and Acid Tanks
- Dry Bulk
- Dry Van
- Others
By Length
- Less than 23 meters
- More than 23 meters
By Weight Lifting Capacity
- Less than 25 T
- 25 T to 50 T
- 51 T to 100 T
- More than 100 T
By End-use Industry
- Chemical
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers Commercial Truck Trailers?
Some of the leading manufacturers of commercial truck trailers include
- Doepker
- Felling
- Hyundai Translead
- Kentucky Trailer
- MAC Trailer
- Krone Trailer and Wabash National
- East Manufacturing
- Fontaine Trailer
- Fruehauf
- Heil Trailer
- Pitts Trailers and many others
prominent players.
Many leading manufacturing industries are concentrating on manufacturing advanced trailers carrying highest capacity to transport heavy products and induce lesser energy consumption. Players have strategized their presence globally and adding significant potential to keep market igniting.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:
Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031
Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031
UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031
About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: [email protected]
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates