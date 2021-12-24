Shuffleboard Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Cover More Retail Shelf Space In Near Future

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Shuffleboard Equipment market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Shuffleboard Equipment market as well as the factors responsible for such a Shuffleboard Equipment Market growth.

Alike various other games, shuffleboard has successfully rebounded and created its own space across the globe.

The game is played indoors as well as outdoors pertaining to individual’s preference. In recent years, shuffleboard has gained special attention across North America and Europe, owing to increase in installation of shuffleboard tables at recreational space, predominantly in bars and clubs.

The installation has translated to increased customer footfall at such clubs and bars, thus resulting into a snowball effect among other bars and clubs.

This in turn is anticipated to escalate the sales of shuffleboard equipment during the forecast period.

Moreover, owing to rising preference of recreational players coupled with increase in avid shuffleboarders, the shuffleboard equipment is anticipated to cover more retail shelf space in near future.

The ease of playing shuffleboard further promotes the participation ranging from millennial to boomers and at times silent demographics as well.

Shuffleboard Equipment Market Segmentation

Shuffleboard equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, buyer category, and region.

Shuffleboard equipment market segmentation on the basis of product type as:

Table

Discs or Plucks

Sticks or Cues

Scoring Unit

Shuffleboard equipment market segmentation on the basis of the sales channel as:

Specialty Store

Sports Variety Store

Franchise Store

Direct to Customer

Third Party Online Channel

Shuffleboard equipment market segmentation on the basis of regions as:

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Shuffleboard equipment market segmentation on the basis of regions as:

North America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Latin America

Asia Pacific excl. Japan

Japan

MEA

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Shuffleboard Equipment Sales research study analyses Shuffleboard Equipment market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

North America is expected to represent the largest market for shuffleboard equipment, and the region is simultaneously attaining a significant share in the market, and it has been noticed that the Asia Pacific is also displaying a considerable growth in the market.

North America and APAC are the largest manufacturers of shuffleboard equipment in the global market. Concerning consuming capacity, Europe leads across globe followed by North America.

Some of the prominent players in shuffleboard equipment market across the globe are as mentioned below:

Playcraft Woodbridge

Hudson Shuffleboards

GoSports Shuffleboard

Snap-Back Tavern

Barrington

DOM

HATHAWAY

Holland Bar Stool Co.

Sunglow

Tiburon

Triple Crown

