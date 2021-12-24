Quaternium-15 Market to Register Unwavering Growth during 2021-2031

Quanternium-15 is a type of preservative which is widely used in many cosmetic and industrial products. Owing to its anti-microbial properties, the quanternium-15 kills molds, yeast, bacteria and prevents them to grow, so that the cosmetic and personal care products last longer. Rapid growth of cosmetic industry across the globe has been directly influencing the development of quaternium-15 market. However, apart from being an anti-microbial agent, the quaternium-15 is a formaldehyde releaser, a chemical which can cause an allergic reaction, mostly in those with sensitive skin. This is likely to be one of the restraining factors impeding the growth of quanternium-15 market.

The latest report by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” tracks Quaternium-15 Demand and Sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The report examines the Quaternium-15 market key trends, growth opportunities and Quaternium-15 market size and share.

Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=769

Stringent Regulatory Framework Continues to Create Challenges for Wide-spread Adoption of Quaternium-15

The market for quaternium-15 is projected to grow at a staggering rate under the influence of stringent regulatory frameworks. Quaternium-15 is an ammonium salt which is used as a preservative in the cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and other industrial applications. As an ingredient, it is found in personal care products such as soaps and shampoos and in industrial wax, ink, polishes, paints, and metal-working fluids.

Although once considered as an important preservative, quaternium-15 releases formaldehyde and, hence, is classified under the category of carcinogenic, mutagenic, and reprotoxic – CMR substance. While experiencing the resistance of stringent regulations, steady demand from the cosmetics industry is likely to support the dwindling growth of the quaternium-15 market.

Key questions answered in Quaternium-15 Market Survey Report :

What is the current scenario and key trends in Quaternium-15 Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Quaternium-15 segments and their future potential? What are the major Quaternium-15 Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Quaternium-15 Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=769

Quaternium-15 Phase-Out to Intensify the Market Challenge

The maximum allowed concentration of quaternium-15 as a preservative is 0.2%. The chemical has been studied to cause allergies or other harmful effects when used in higher doses. However, raised consumer awareness for product ingredients has led to choosing the products that have a clean label as opposed to those containing hazardous chemicals. On account of this, leading manufacturers of cosmetics are actively adopting the exemption of chemicals that are hazardous to human health.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.

Identification of Quaternium-15 market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.

Evaluation of current Quaternium-15 market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Enquire Before Buying Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=769

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Quaternium-15 Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Quaternium-15 Market Survey and Dynamics

Quaternium-15 Market Size & Demand

Quaternium-15 Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Quaternium-15 Sales, Competition & Companies involved

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates