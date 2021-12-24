Global Fuel Injector Cleaner Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2031

The global fuel injector cleaners market is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with four stroke engine fuel injector cleaners being the most sought-after.

Growing demand for fuel additives for improved performance of combustion engines has become the talk of the town all across the globe. Fuel injector cleaners are special fuel additives that are added in certain ratios along with the fuel to achieve enhanced performance with improved efficiency of the engine. Fuel injector cleaners flush away residues and get rid of carbon atoms settled inside the combustion chamber.

Which Regions Offer Greater Potential for Fuel Injector Cleaner Manufacturers?

North America and East Asia account for around 45% of the global market share. Hierarchy set by regulatory bodies for the use of specialty fuel additives to reduce carbon emissions and increase fuel efficiency of vehicles sets the tone for market players.

Increasing automotive sales coupled with new technological advancements in processing and production of fuel injector cleaners are anticipated to boost the market by encouraging effective resource utilization. This acts as an add-on for driving the market, especially in North America and East Asia.

Growing awareness of the public to opt for effective fuel additives to the increase efficiency and performance of vehicles has made the path clear for manufacturers of fuel injector cleaners to possess greater command. However, the necessity for standardization of fuel injector cleaners in a few countries is leading to some restraints, especially owing to emerging EVs manufacturing plants.

Fuel injection cleaning is of high benefits to the automotive engine which decreases the maintenance needs, provides better fuel efficiency and better gas mileage along with reducing air pollution as it reduces carbon deposits in the engine. Automotive production has experienced a rapid growth in emerging economies.

Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles along with stringent emission control norms in these regions is likely to boost growth of the fuel injector cleaner market. Further, manufacturers are focusing on developing better formulations of solvents used in these cleaners which may create new growth prospects of fuel injector cleaner market.

Key Companies Profiled

Chevron Corporation

Eurol

Liqui Moly GmbH

Lucas Oil Products Inc.

Motorcraft

Royal Purple

ABRO

Bardahl

Motul Group

BG Products

GUMOUT

Malco Products Inc.

REDLINE OIL

STP

Fuel Injector Cleaner Market: Leading Players Addressing PFI and DI Injector Clogging Concerns

Injector clogging pertaining to direct fuel injection (DI) and port fuel injection (PFI), resulting from deposits on account of poor fuel quality, is a major concern in emerging economies. This can be attributed to relatively lower awareness of car owners regarding their vehicle’s maintenance. There are no products available for effectively cleaning PFI and DI injector deposits on the coattails of lack of research efforts. PFI injector deposits have been deemed to be water-soluble by chemical analysis.

Leading manufacturers have been putting efforts for developing fuel injector cleaners, effective for cleaning deposits in both PFI and DI injectors through optimization of surface active agents. In line with these efforts, Toyota Motor Corporation, in collaboration with Japan Chemical Industries, has developed a novel gasoline injector cleaners. This fuel injector cleaner utilizes polyether amine and nonionic surfactant, at combined concentration of 2000 parts per million, as cleaners.

Notable Developments by Leading Fuel Injector Cleaner Manufacturers

Rislone offers a fuel injector cleaner with an upper cylinder lubricant (UCL), which helps to resolve increasingly common problems in the modern fuel systems such as wear & tear and carbon-buildup. This product has been designed for preventing hard starts and rough idling, reduced power, engine hesitation, and noisy fuel injectors. By preventing damages to fuel system and engine, Rislone’s UCL enables improving mileage, and saving on high fuel costs.

Eurol lubricants has developed a new fuel additive, called Eurol Petrol Injection Cleaner, for cleaning petrol injectors. This fuel injector cleaner is formulated for cleaning contaminations in petrol injection systems, thereby restoring injector efficiency, and improving fuel atomization. Eurol Petrol Injection Cleaner effectively removes carbon deposits, as well as deposits from inlet valves, injection, fuel distributors and fuel lines.

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies.

