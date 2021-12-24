Rising Tribe Of Health Conscious People To Boost The Global Gym Ball Market

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Gym Ball market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at Fact.MR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Gym Ball market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Gym Ball Market.

Global Gym Ball Market: Snapshot

With more number of fitness conscious people hitting the gyms, various gym accessories have become popular. One of those is the gym ball. There are a range of balls available in the global gym ball market these days to suit one’s height, weight and purpose. For instance, there are small exercise balls, large exercise balls, toning balls of smaller size, medicines or therapy balls, and foot massage balls. They help in toning the body by helping gym users to stretch. They are used in physiotherapy for back pain patients, and also for core training too. Such wide ranging uses is providing an impetus to global gym ball market.

Gym Ball – A Popular Trend in the Rapidly Expanding Fitness Industry

The health and fitness industry is witnessing excellent growth with over 201,000 health clubs and more than 162 million health club members worldwide. According to a report published by the IHRSA Foundation, the health club industry accounted for over US$ 83 billion in revenue, in 2016. With the emergence of innovative trends in the health and fitness industry, these numbers are likely to increase further in the upcoming years. An increasing number of health club members willing to participate in innovative forms of fitness activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the gym ball market.

Increasing health awareness and active participation in fitness activities is giving rise to innovative forms of exercises and gym equipment, such as gym ball. Core training has been one of the top fitness trends over the past few years, which involves the use of gym balls or exercise balls. Growing use of gym balls in various fitness activities, especially the ones that require stability devices, is boosting the development of the gym ball market. Most fitness professionals are developing various fitness programs that involve gym balls attributing to their growing popularity among individuals across the globe.

Gym balls are being used in various fitness applications to improve multiple muscle systems and establishing/restoring the balance of the body’s natural processes. Increasing popularity of gym balls in the fitness, as well as rehabilitation industry, is now boosting its demand in the private sector. Professional athletes are making more aggressive use of gym balls to improve their physical strength and athletic performance. A constantly widening range of applications of gym balls in the fitness industry is complementing the burgeoning growth of the gym ball market.

Not Just in Health Clubs, But Gym Balls Now Find a Place is Corporate Offices Over 60%-80% adults experience lower back pain at least once in their lifetime, and its prevalence is increasing across the world. Sitting on office chairs all day long can be an extremely painful experience for working professionals with lower back pain or spinal cord disorders. Increasing awareness about the benefits of using a gym ball or stability ball in special physiological exercises or therapies is boosting its adoption in corporate offices as well. As sitting on a gym ball and not on an office chair can improve the blood circulation and relieve back pain, using it as a chair is gaining popularity in the corporate culture. Manufacturers in the gym ball market can consider this as a wonderful opportunity to improve their product portfolio and sales across various industrial sectors. Although, various government organizations that regulate occupational health and safety conditions recommend not using gym balls instead of office chairs complying with the workplace safety regulations. Due to the lack of evidence on the benefits of using gym balls as just a small part of a fitness regime, no official organization supports the use of gym balls as office chairs. It can make a negative impact on the growth of the gym balls market. Also, replacing certified office chair by fitness balls can create risks of introducing a hazard and induce needs for work-related injury management. It is a major factor that can reduce demand for fitness balls in the corporate sector and hamper the growth of the gym ball market in the upcoming years.

