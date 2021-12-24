Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market Growth Is Anticipated By The Growing Prevalence Of Mental Disturbance, Fact.MR Report

The demand for psychotic disorder drugs and equipments witnessed a slowdown globally in 2020 due to stringent regulations imposed in Covid-19 pandemic. World Health Organization on 10 October, 2020 declared that Covid-19 halted critical mental health services by 93%through a survey of 130 countries while the need for mental health is increasing. As the condition is getting stabilized in 2021, the market players are focusing on recovering their position through continuous researches,innnovations and developments.

Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication and distribution channel:

On the basis of drug type, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Atypical antipsychotics Phenothiazine antipsychotics Thioxanthenes Miscellaneous antipsychotics agents



On the basis of indication, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Schizophrenia Bipolar disorder Delusional disorder Drug induced psychosis Organic psychosis



On the basis of distribution channel, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into: Hospital pharmacies Retail pharmacies Drug store E-commerce



Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players in psychotic disorder treatment market globally includes: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi S.A., Allergan, Plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V. and others. These companies are highly focused on the development of advanced Psychotic disorder treatment devices further contributing to the growth of psychotic disorder treatment globally.

Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global psychotic disorder treatment market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing research and development activities for the new drugs and new combinations of drugs to minimize the adverse effects of the antipsychotics drugs and increase safety and efficacy of the drug is anticipated to boost the demand for the psychotic disorder drugs and drives the global psychotic disorder treatment market.

Increasing the number of prevalence of severe psychotic disorder is likely to fuel the growth of global psychotic disorder treatment market. The rising in the awareness among people is also anticipated to drives the global psychotic disorder treatment market.

However, the possible side effects of the antipsychotics drugs may hamper the demand for the psychotic disorder treatment and restrain the growth of the global psychotic disorder treatment market. Lack of specific drugs and methods is a significant challenge to ensure the treatment is another factor that hinder the demand for the psychotic disorder treatment and restrain the growth of global psychotic disorder treatment market.

Psychotic Disorder Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global psychotic disorder treatment market in terms of value due to increase in the number of prevalence of severe psychotic disorder among people and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period.

APEJ is also contributing moderate shares to the market and is expected to show a robust growth to the global psychotic disorder treatment market. Europe is also most lucrative market for the psychotic disorder treatment market.

MEA is at a nascent stage to the global psychotic disorder treatment market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global psychotic disorder treatment market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

