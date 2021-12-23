According to the latest research by Fact.MR the Wound healing Market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, globally. The advanced wound healing market is expected to reach (USD) 16.5 billion by 2027 from USD 10.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9%. Market growth is aimed to increase due to factors like the rapidly growing geriatric population, rising incidence of diabetes, technological advancements in wound healing supplements, funding for wound care research, growing awareness of wound management, and increasing awareness for use of the nutritive supplements.

Key Segments

By wound type Chronic Wound Diabetic Foot Ulcer Pressure Ulcer Arterial and Venous Ulcer Other Chronic Wounds Acute Wound Surgical Wounds Burns Other Acute Wounds

By Supplement Type Nutrition Antibiotic Herbal

By Dosage form Tablet Capsule Powder Liquid Ointment Creams

By End Users Hospitals Clinics Research & Development Specialized healthcare centres

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Wound Healing Products?

Some of the Key Players For the Wound Healing Supplement market are

Abbot Nutrition

Nutrova

The Derm co

DermaRite Industries

LLorens Pharmaceutical International Division Inc

Global Health Products

Karmer Novis

Vitabiotics

Nestle Health science

Lupin

Glaxosmithkline

Micro Labs

Macleods

Mankind Pharma

Bluecross

Intas

USV

Pfizer

Aristo Pharma

Cadila Pharma

COVID-19 pandemic Likely to Augment Demand of Wound Healing Supplements Product.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The COVID-19 outbreak will impact negatively the advanced wound care market in the initial phase of the forecast period. As per the current situation, there are no beds for patients other than Corona Positive patients. People are consulting Doctors on Mobile Phones this is also the cause for the negative impact.

Due to lockdown in the nation, and the postponed surgeries due to lack of beds in hospitals, denied wound care services, It is expected growth in the second half of the forecast. At the current stage, the vaccination has started and will be completed by the end of 2021 according to the announcement by the central government. The Vaccination Will Lead to the decrease in Covid-19

What is Driving Demand for Wound Healing Market?

The frequency of chronic wounds has increased significantly over the years, basically due to the growing global geriatric population and the increasing patients of obesity and diabetes.

Diabetes and obesity can result in an increased overall incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg & foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, which require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses, this is likely to influence the demand for wound healing.

As per Nanjing University Medical School Article, the number of people affected by diabetic foot ulcers in North America recorded was 13.0% and the Annual Growth Recorded was 2-5%. This is a major cause of the high demand for wound healing products.

