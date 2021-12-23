How Biopharmaceutical Industry Reshapes Cryoboxes Market Dynamics | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR estimates the market growth for cryo boxes to be ~6.0% to 7.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the development and distribution of vaccines during COVID-19 and the accelerating biopharmaceutical industry around the globe.

The United States is projected to be a prominent market player, with a large scientific base for product research and the presence of large market players. Cryoboxes market is a low-risk market for business entry and is projected to exhibit substantial market demand during the research period.

Cryoboxes are designed to store samples in cryogenic vials and tubes in extreme temperatures. Cryoboxes can be customized as per customer requirements for capacity. Printed location grids, hinged lid, and moisture-repellent coating are few prominent features of cryo boxes.

The market for cryo boxes is observing a sharp upsurge due to the onset of COVID-19. The ongoing research on improved vaccine development, production of better anti-viral drugs, and immunity-boosting shots are fueling the market growth.

In order to gain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Cryoboxes market, the survey report covers the profiles of the following key players:

Argos Technologies

DWK Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Heathrow Scientific

VWR International

LLC

Corning Corporation

Greener BioOne

AHN Biotechnologie GmbH Belart

Products

Brooks Life Sciences

Globe Scientific

Cap ApS

Simport Scientific and Crystal Technology & Industries Inc.

There is very little involvement of major players in the manufacture and distribution of cryobox.

Bioline Technology Biologix Group Company

Luck Medical Consumables

Labfreez Instruments Group Co., Ltd.

Ltd.

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.

Jindal Medical & Scientific Instruments Company (Pvt .) Ltd.

Lavapara

Libra Enterprises

Col Farmer Instruments Company

LLC

Narang Medical Co., Ltd.

There are few Asian manufacturers of cryoboxes.

Key Segments of Cryoboxes Market Covered in the Report

By material type, cryoboxes market is segmented into: Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polycarbonate (PC) Cardboard Fiberboard

By capacity of cryogenic vials, cryoboxes market is segmented into: Below 0.5 ml 0.5 ml to 1.5 ml 1.6 ml to 2.5 ml Above 2.5 ml

By application, cryoboxes market is segmented into: Research laboratories Pathology laboratories Diagnostic centers

On the basis of region, cryoboxes market is segmented into: North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



How has the pandemic impacted the growth of the frozen box market?

Unlike most markets struggling with the pandemic, Cryovax observed a positive market outlook during the COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 antidote research has played a key role in boosting the cryobox market in 2020, and vaccine development and distribution is reshaping the market in 2021.

The bullish streak continues in the cryobox market and is expected to become a lucrative investment market.

