How Big is the Opportunity for Online Veterinary Pharmacies for Amitriptyline Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment: Check Latest Study

Canines with separation anxiety-related problems engage in unwanted behaviour, such as excessive vocalization and destruction of property, when left alone or separated from their owners. Separation anxiety is a behavioural syndrome in canines in which a canine exhibits distress when it is unable to gain access to its owner. Escape attempts by dogs with separation anxiety are extreme and result in self-injury and destruction of property. Signs of separation anxiety in dogs include barking, howling, trembling, dilated pupils, panting and pacing. Dogs are emotionally attached to their owners, and anxious dogs exhibit more attachment-related behaviour as compared to less anxious dogs.

Approximately 20% of dogs suffer from canine separation anxiety. Dogs with separation anxiety are more responsive to loud noises such as fireworks and thunderstorms. Dogs with separation anxiety are aggressive towards their owners & strangers, and engage in phobic behaviour. The canine separation anxiety treatment involves environmental & behavioural modifications as well as pharmacotherapy such as environmental modification, behavioural modification and drug therapy. Drug therapy is usually used along with behavioural and environmental modification in canine separation anxiety treatment, and it helps improve learning.

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in the adoption of pets in the developing & developed countries, increase in disposable income and the subsequent increase in spending on animals are among factors driving the market of canine separation anxiety treatment. Increase in the number of veterinary professionals in low- or middle-income countries is also driving the canine separation anxiety treatment market. However, lack of awareness among pet owners regarding canine separation anxiety treatment is likely to hinder the growth of the canine separation anxiety treatment market.

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global canine separation anxiety treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on drug type, the global canine separation anxiety treatment market is segmented as:

Alprazolam

Amitriptyline

Buspirone

Clomipramine

Dexmedetomidine

Diazepam

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global canine separation anxiety treatment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for canine separation anxiety treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Increase in R&D and advancements in drugs and other therapies in the canine separation anxiety treatment is boosting the overall market. Increase in the adoption of pets and spending by pet owners is propelling the canine separation anxiety treatment market. On the basis of drug type, Clomipramine accounts for the largest revenue share in the canine separation anxiety treatment market owing to growth in the demand for drugs for canine separation anxiety treatment. On the basis of distribution channel, veterinary hospitals account for the largest share of the canine separation anxiety treatment market owing to an increase in the usage of prescribed canine separation anxiety treatment drugs.

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global canine separation anxiety treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global canine separation anxiety treatment market owing to the high incidence of canine separation anxiety and a subsequent increase in the usage of canine separation anxiety treatment. The canine separation anxiety treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe canine separation anxiety treatment market is expected to have the second-largest share in the global canine separation anxiety treatment market throughout the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa canine separation anxiety treatment market account for moderate growth due to lack of awareness among pet owners.

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for canine separation anxiety treatment is fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global canine separation anxiety treatment market are Zoetis; Pegasus Laboratories, Inc.; Pfizer Limited; Vets4Pets Limited and Merck & Co., Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

For More Insights: https://www.biospace.com/article/titles-surge-in-research-and-development-activities-boosts-global-cell-lines-market/

