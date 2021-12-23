Augmenting Demand for Ball Mills To Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth Over The Foreacast

Mill Liner Market research report Segmented By Liner Material (Steel, Rubber, Composites, Others), by Mill Type (Autogenous Mills, Semi-Autogenous Mills, Ball Mills, Rod Mills, Pebble Mills, Others), By Sales Channel (OEM, Replacement), By End-Use (Cement Industries, Mining, Powerplants, Others), & by Region.

This Fact.MR study tracks the growth of global mill liner market through 2029. The global mill liner sales volume is likely to increase at ~4% CAGR between 2019 and 2029, as anticipated by this Fact.MR study.

Global mill liner sales reached 7 million units in 2018, with an estimated ~4% yearly rise in 2019. As projected by Fact.MR’s latest research intelligence, the global mill liners market will see a moderate growth outlook in terms of volume, over the course of coming years. A majority of gains are underpinned by the demand within cement industry, followed by that from the mining industry, says report.

As per the production data, the cement industry has shown significant growth in the past few years owing to the increase in construction activities. The cement consumption will continue to be driven by significantly increasing construction activities in emerging countries throughout the Asia Pacific and MEA regions. The Chinese market will be continuing its dominancy in cement production industries followed by India. The upsurge in cement production is likely to boost the demand for milling operation, which in turn create healthy growth opportunities for global mill liners market. To satisfy the global requirement, substantial investments have been made in the mining industry, in prominent regions, including Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, and Central Europe, among others.

Growing with the trends, the mining industry is introducing new and advanced extraction technologies, which are capturing investors’ attention to mining activities. The grinding mills have majorly used in the mining industry for the comminution of different mineral ores. The rising investments in mining are estimated to translate into new sales of milling equipment, including mill liners.

Steel Remains the Material of Choice for Mill Liner Manufacturers

The study opines that steel, closely trailed by rubber, remains a preferred choice of material for manufacturing of mill liners. Fact.MR’s analysis suggests that both the materials collectively make up for the material choice for ~65% of mill liners that are sold. Steel will however continue to reign supreme over the foreseeable future, as indicated by the report.

Preview Analysis of Global Mill Liner Market research report Segmented By Liner Material (Steel, Rubber, Composites, Others), by Mill Type (Autogenous Mills, Semi-Autogenous Mills, Ball Mills, Rod Mills, Pebble Mills, Others), By Sales Channel (OEM, Replacement), By End-Use (Cement Industries, Mining, Power plants, Others), & by Region –

Fact.MR’s analysis concludes that the replacement of mill liners continues to gain prominence over new mill liner sales in the global market, and the former accounts for 3/5th shares of the overall sales volume. Manufacturers, in line with the growing market shares of mill liners replacement, are vying for differentiation for a competitive edge. As increasing scope of replacement is creating a stream of opportunities, faster liner replacement is likely to emerge a strong differentiating factor.

With the growing significance of industrial and worker safety, it is highly likely that ‘safer’ mill liner installations, change-outs, and complete replacements will remain of paramount importance for the mill liners industry. A majority of companies are focusing on mill liner innovations to achieve improved safety of installation workers. Several companies are also investing in accelerated mill liner installations by speeding up the installation and change-out processes by 30-40%. Increasing the mill availability has recently been one of the key focus areas for mill liner market participants, according to Fact.MR’s report.

The analysis of North America’s mill liner market reveals that the sales of steel mill liners will remain bullish, driving the regional market at a promising growth rate. Whereas, in European market for mill liners, Spain accounts for significant shares, as suggested by the study. However, the report highlights that the market in East Asia will continue to enjoy a lucrative growth outlook, with the current shares nearing 30%. China is likely to particularly represent high growth potential for mill liner sales in the near future.

