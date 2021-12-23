Penetrating Internet Trade And E-Commerce Is Set To Drive The Coated Whiteboard Paper Market Growth

End-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, personal care products are experiencing an all-time surge due to rapid expansion.

Global brands are penetrating local markets to produce goods for a particular segment of people and fuelling globalization with each passing day. In the middle of all this packaging sector has seen a boom and most importantly flexible packaging has seen an upsurge in demand, this all will directly affect the sales of the product. Due to these reasons, coated whiteboard paper market will witness an exponential rise in demand in the future.

The key competitors implement various strategies such as product launch, merger & acquisition, expansion, innovation and others to survive and compete in the market:

The ever-expanding Japanese end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, online retail, personal care products will cause a dominant effect of the country in APAC market share. All these factors considered japan will have a significant hold in the coated white board paper market in future.

Japan will hold a major proportion of the coated white board paper market by the end of the forecast period due to its significant consumer base. Other factors that will lead to Japan’s great hold in the market are such as environmental regulations on plastic packaging and skilled cheap labour.

How has COVID-19 impacted the Growth of the Coated White Board Paper Market?

COVID-19 has caused a huge disruption in day to day life. Coated white board paper market has seen a slight decrease in sales during the peak pandemic months of 2020, which was resolved by the end of the year.

Deliveries of food services and pharmaceuticals, the boom of e-commerce have decreased the impact of the pandemic on the target market and compensated for the losses.

