Low Cost, And Improved Shelf Life Of Coated Wood Free Papers Is Expected To Boost Growth Of The Global Coated Wood Free Papers Market

Coated wood free papers are a variety of wood free paper manufactured chiefly with the use of chemical pulp, including minor quantities of mechanical pulp. These papers may also contain a variety of recycled fibres. The higher quality of these papers as compared to paper made from mechanical wood pulp make them an excellent option for very high-quality printing applications for commercial purposes. These multi-coated papers having several coating layers on each side of the paper have improved surface finish and printability. Change in material used to provide the topcoat allows for the production of the desired finish on the surface such as silk, gloss, and matt.

Enhanced Features and Advantages of Coated Wood Free Papers Over Traditional Wood-based Papers Driving Demand The chemical procedure for the production of wood-free paper requires 50% wood, which is nearly half the amount compared to wood-containing paper. In recent years, consumption of coated wood free papers has increased owing to its added advantages. The narrow particle size distribution of coated wood free paper contributes to enhanced fiber coverage and sheet smoothness. It has ability to control coating layer pore size and volume allows better ink trapping and reduced blister potential on dying, which leads to better printability. Additionally, these are ideal for all types of printing and can be fully recycled. These key advantages have increased demand for coated wood free papers. Rising awareness related to conservation of forest has led companies to increase manufacturing of wood free papers. Further, stringent regulations set by governments of various counties has decreased deforestation, which resulted in shifting manufacturers' focus towards increasing production of coated wood free papers. Additionally, easy availability, low cost, and improved shelf life of coated wood free papers have further boosted growth of the global market.

Developments and Innovations in Coated Wood Free Papers Leading to Increasing Adoption To accommodate increasing demand for coated wood free papers, key companies are focusing on increasing their production capacity and developing their product portfolio. For instance, a Barcelona-based company Lecta increased its range of high quality coated papers, which are ideal for all printing needs. The grade delivers a good thickness, high stiffness, good resistance to cracking on folding and extraordinary runnability. The new range of papers have natural colors as compared to other silk coated wood free papers in the market. Further, the neutral tone is ideal for improving black-and-white as well as color images, highlighting every detail. This innovative range of coated wood free papers is likely to cater to the increasing demand for papers from printing industry. Additionally, Nippon Paper Industries has recently launched b7 LIGHT series of papers, which delivers rougher and more natural color tone and softer page-turning experience, while achieving enhanced print performance at the same time. These types of papers offer improved shelf life as these are wood-free-based printing papers. Such innovations in the coated wood free paper market are leading to increasing adoption.

Pervasiveness of Electronics Media Impeding Demand for Coated Free Papers Highlighting the key restrains in the market, the research study opines that pervasiveness of electronics media has significantly reduced the demand for printed catalogues and magazines. Thereby, increasing oversupply, combined with strong US dollar and decreasing costs has held down costs for coated papers. For decades, Europe remained the leading global exporter of coated papers. Leading manufacturers of coated wood free paper in the European market have made an announcement of price hike by 6-7% for two-side coated wood free paper grades. This move is likely to further demotivate consumers from adopting coated wood free papers. However, the digital revolution constitute a fundamental challenge to the growth of the coated wood free paper market. Demand for paper has decreased considerably owing to digital distribution of content. For instance, Kindle, an e-media device by Amazon has significantly decreased printing of number of books, which is likely to decrease the demand for papers.

