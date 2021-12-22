Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-20274 min read
Automotive Die Casting Lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between surfaces in automotive metal casting process. It may also have the function of transmitting forces, transporting foreign particles, or heating or cooling the surfaces.
The major players in global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market include Shell, Exxon Mobil, Sinopec, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. North America and China are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Die Lubricants is the main type, with a share about 50%. Hot Chamber Machines is the main application, which holds a share about 65%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market
In 2020, the global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market size was US$ 1762.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2039 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Scope and Market Size
Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market is segmented into
- Die Lubricants
- Plunger Lubricants
- Others
Segment by Application, the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market is segmented into
- Hot Chamber Machines
- Cold chamber Machines
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Share Analysis
Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Die Casting Lubricants product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Die Casting Lubricants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Shell
- Exxon Mobil
- Sinopec
- Total
- Quacker
- PetroChina
- Petrobras
- JX MOE
- Henkel
- Chem Trend
- FUCHS
- Berkshire
- Houghton
- LUKOIL
- CAM2
