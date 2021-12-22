Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Automotive Die Casting Lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between surfaces in automotive metal casting process. It may also have the function of transmitting forces, transporting foreign particles, or heating or cooling the surfaces.

The major players in global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market include Shell, Exxon Mobil, Sinopec, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. North America and China are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Die Lubricants is the main type, with a share about 50%. Hot Chamber Machines is the main application, which holds a share about 65%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market

In 2020, the global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market size was US$ 1762.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2039 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Scope and Market Size

Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market is segmented into

Die Lubricants

Plunger Lubricants

Others

Segment by Application, the Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market is segmented into

Hot Chamber Machines

Cold chamber Machines

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Share Analysis

Automotive Die Casting Lubricants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Die Casting Lubricants product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Die Casting Lubricants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Sinopec

Total

Quacker

PetroChina

Petrobras

JX MOE

Henkel

Chem Trend

FUCHS

Berkshire

Houghton

LUKOIL

CAM2

