Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) is an imaging technology in which electron beams pass through very thinly sectioned specimens. As the electrons are transmitted through the specimen and interact with its structure, an image resolves that is magnified and focused onto an imaging medium, such as photographic film or a fluorescent screen, or captured by a special CCD camera. Because the electrons used in transmission electron microscopy have a very small wavelength, TEMs can image at much higher resolutions than conventional optical microscopes that depend on light beams. Due to their higher resolving power, TEMs play an important role in the fields of virology, cancer research, the study of materials, and in microelectronics research and development.

Global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, JEOL, Hitachi, Delong, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share 100%.

Japan is the largest market, with a share over 65%, followed by United States and Europe, both have a share about 30%.

In terms of product, 80KV-200KV is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Life Science, followed by Materials Science, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market

In 2020, the global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market size was US$ 646 million and it is expected to reach US$ 920.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Scope and Market Size

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market is segmented into

0-80KV

80KV-200KV

Above 200KV

Segment by Application, the Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market is segmented into

Life Science

Materials Science

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) Market Share Analysis

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) product introduction, recent developments, Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI)

JEOL

Hitachi

Delong

