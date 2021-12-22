Flight Passenger Comfort Hardware Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Flight Passenger Comfort Hardware Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
With increasing demand for premium seats, lighting solutions, and sleepers, airlines are taking passenger comfort very seriously, and upgrading the interiors of aircraft models with rugged hardware can improve passenger comfort
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flight Passenger Comfort Hardware Market
The global Flight Passenger Comfort Hardware market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Flight Passenger Comfort Hardware Scope and Market Size
Flight Passenger Comfort Hardware market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flight Passenger Comfort Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Seats & Sleeping Berths
- Lighting Solutions
- Others
Segment by Application
- Narrow-body Aircraft
- Wide-body Aircraft
- General Aviation Aircraft
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- Bombardier
- Bruce Aerospace
- Collins Aerospace
- Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG
- FACC AG
- Lufthansa Technik
- Panasonic Corporation
- RECARO Holding GmbH
- Safran
- STG Aerospace Limited
- Aviointeriors SpA
- Geven Spa
- Honeywell International
- Astronics
- Rebel Aero
