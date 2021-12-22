Zinc Flake Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Zinc flake is zinc powder for zinc flake coating. It is a bright, highly reflective, visually attractive and fully leafing flake. It has excellent decorative properties, combined with the galvanic type of corrosion protection that is characteristic of zinc metal. Zinc flake is compatible with solvent-based paints as well as with organic powder coating systems.

The major players in global Zinc Flake market include Novamet, Kechuang, Xinri, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 40% shares of the global market. China and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Particle size below 15?m is the main type, with a share about 40%. Automotive Application is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Zinc Flake Market

In 2020, the global Zinc Flake market size was US$ 73 million and it is expected to reach US$ 91 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Zinc Flake Scope and Market Size

Zinc Flake market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zinc Flake market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Zinc Flake market is segmented into

Particle size below 15?m

Particle size: 15?m-20?m

Particle size above 20?m

Segment by Application, the Zinc Flake market is segmented into

Automotive Application

Mechanical Application

Wind Electric Application

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Zinc Flake Market Share Analysis

Zinc Flake market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Zinc Flake product introduction, recent developments, Zinc Flake sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Eckart

Novamet

Kechuang

Xingke

Xinri

Nonfemet

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Zinc Flake Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Zinc Flake Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Particle size below 15?m

1.2.3 Particle size: 15?m-20?m

1.2.4 Particle size above 20?m

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Zinc Flake Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Application

1.3.3 Mechanical Application

1.3.4 Wind Electric Application

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Zinc Flake Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Zinc Flake Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Zinc Flake Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Zinc Flake Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Zinc Flake Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Zinc Flake Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Zinc Flake Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Zinc Flake Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Zinc Flake Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Zinc Flake Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Zinc Flake Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Zinc Flake Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

