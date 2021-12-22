Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-20273 min read
Centrifugal Engine-driven Pumps are centrifugal pumps that driven by engine, rather than electricity.
The major players in global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market include Godwin Pumps, Gorman-Rupp, Kirloskar, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market. India and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Diesel is the main type, with a share about 65%. Agriculture is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market
In 2020, the global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market size was US$ 959 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1072.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Scope and Market Size
Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented into
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Others
Segment by Application, the Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented into
- Agriculture
- Fire Protection
- Industrial Usage
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Share Analysis
Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Godwin Pumps
- Gorman-Rupp
- Pentair
- Pioneer Pump
- Multiquip
- Riverside Pumps
- ACE Pumps
- Pacer Pumps
- Andrew Sykes
- SDMO
- Selwood Pumps
- Varisco
- Bombas Ideal
- Pompe Garbarino
- Honda Power Equipment
- Tsurumi
- TAIKO
- Lutian Machinery
- Aoli
- Liancheng
- Hanon
- Jiaquan
- Kirloskar
- Bharat
