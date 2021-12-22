December 22, 2021

Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Centrifugal Engine-driven Pumps are centrifugal pumps that driven by engine, rather than electricity.

The major players in global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market include Godwin Pumps, Gorman-Rupp, Kirloskar, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market. India and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Diesel is the main type, with a share about 65%. Agriculture is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market

In 2020, the global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market size was US$ 959 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1072.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Scope and Market Size

Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented into

  • Gasoline
  • Diesel
  • Others

Segment by Application, the Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented into

  • Agriculture
  • Fire Protection
  • Industrial Usage

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Southeast Asia
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Share Analysis

Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

  • Godwin Pumps
  • Gorman-Rupp
  • Pentair
  • Pioneer Pump
  • Multiquip
  • Riverside Pumps
  • ACE Pumps
  • Pacer Pumps
  • Andrew Sykes
  • SDMO
  • Selwood Pumps
  • Varisco
  • Bombas Ideal
  • Pompe Garbarino
  • Honda Power Equipment
  • Tsurumi
  • TAIKO
  • Lutian Machinery
  • Aoli
  • Liancheng
  • Hanon
  • Jiaquan
  • Kirloskar
  • Bharat

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Gasoline
1.2.3 Diesel
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Fire Protection
1.3.4 Industrial Usage
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

