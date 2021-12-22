Axle Shaft Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

An axle is a part of the transmission assembly of an automobile. The main purpose of an axle is to bear the weight of the vehicle and also maintain the position of wheels relative to each other and to the vehicle body. Axles can either be live-axles or non-driving axles. In an automobile, live axles help in transmitting the power from engine on to wheels via the drive shaft.

The major players in global Axle Shaft market include GKN, NTN, SDS, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 45% shares of the global market. Europe and China are main markets, they occupy about 50% of the global market. Half Shaft is the main type, with a share about 75%. Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV) is the main application, which holds a share about 60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Axle Shaft Market

In 2020, the global Axle Shaft market size was US$ 15460 million and it is expected to reach US$ 17350 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Axle Shaft Scope and Market Size

Axle Shaft market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Axle Shaft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Axle Shaft market is segmented into

Propeller Shaft

Half Shaft

Axle Shaft

Segment by Application, the Axle Shaft market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV)

SUV & Truck

Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Axle Shaft Market Share Analysis

Axle Shaft market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Axle Shaft product introduction, recent developments, Axle Shaft sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GKN

NTN

SDS

Dana

Nexteer

Hyundai-Wia

IFA Rotorion

Meritor

AAM

Neapco

JTEKT

Yuandong

Wanxiang

Showa

Lingyun

Guansheng

GNA Enterprises

Fawer

Hengli

Danchuan

Lantong

Talbros Engineering

Dongfeng

Golden

Sinotruk

